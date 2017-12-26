Melania Trump's favorite television show may come as a surprise. While the First Lady isn't known for being the most relatable to the public at large, her interest in Shonda Rhimes programming is as she deems her favorite show to be "How to Get Away With Murder," which stars Viola Davis.

In evaluating how the Trump administration was impacted by today's pop culture, a small group of reporters from the New York Times discussed surprising facts about culture and politics in 2017. Katie Rogers, a White House reporter for the publication, detailed a previous discussion she had with the president's wife that made mention of her favorite televised programs. While "How to Get Away With Murder" was listed as Trump's favorite show, the first lady also claimed to be a fan of "Empire."

"Melania Trump recently told me her favorite show is 'How to Get Away With Murder,'" Rogers said Tuesday. "I love that the first lady is a Shondaland fan. She also enjoys Empire."

"Reality TV did not come up once," Rogers added.

The president also reportedly enjoys watching a fair amount of television daily, too. Fox News is at the top of his radar, however.

Trump may be a fan of Rhimes', but the love isn't necessarily mutual. The outspoken screenwriter and television producer has repeatedly criticized the first lady's husband and his administration. Rhimes had previously referred to the president as "unAmerican" and a "hypocrite" for his apparent negative remarks towards a black military widow.

He insults patriotism of take a knee NFL?Disrespecting a Special Forces widow is unAmerican.Take a SEAT, hypocrite. https://t.co/ZIDu7qptx7 — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) October 19, 2017

Rhimes also addressed how she planned to shape all of her shows under the Trump administration.

"We sit with you in your homes, you spend hours with many of my characters than you do with members of your own family," Rhimes said during her acceptance speech at the International Emmy Founders Award in 2016, according to Time. "That comes with an enormous responsibility, and I take it very seriously. Words have power. TV has power. My pen has power."

"A lot of people right now are scared, nervous or worried: people of color, any woman who values her body and her choices, LGBTQ people, immigrants, Muslims, people with disabilities. They believe they're going to be silenced...My pen has power — I'm thinking about that," Rhimes added.

"Scandal," another televised project helmed by Rhimes on ABC, even featured a character similar to the nation's 45th president in its fifth season.

"Empire" creator Lee Daniels, on the other hand, told Deadline in March that the Trump administration is a "reflection of who we are. He is our karma."

Photo: Getty Images