Michael J. Fox is now recuperating after recently undergoing spinal surgery, which may have been the reason why he canceled his guest appearance at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo in Canada later this week.

On Sunday, Fox’s spokesperson, Leslie Sloane, issued a statement to Fox News to confirm that the “Back to the Future” star is already doing well after the medical procedure. “Michael J. Fox recently underwent spinal surgery unrelated to his Parkinson’s. He is recovering, feeling great and looking forward to getting back on the golf course this summer,” Sloane stated.

The specific details on the surgery and why the actor had it were not immediately available. However, it is presumed that it may have been an emergency procedure since Fox had to cancel his commitment to the annual Calgary-based convention, which runs from April 26 to 29.

The expo previously announced Fox’s cancellation via social media. “Whoa! This is heavy. Michael J. Fox is not able to be with us at #CalgaryExpo. We received the following message from his publicist to share with you all — ‘Due to unforeseen circumstances in his schedule Michael J. Fox is not available to attend.’”

This isn’t the first time that Fox had to address a medical issue publicly. Back in 1991, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease but he managed to keep it private for years. He only publicly acknowledged his condition in 1998.

Despite having uncontrollable bodily tremors — the main manifestation of Parkinson’s — Fox still continued to pursue his love for acting. He appeared on CBS’ “The Good Wife” from 2010 until 2016 and more recently on ABC’s “Designated Survivor,” as pointed out by People.

Last year, Fox opened up to AARP The Magazine about his condition and even admitted that he sometimes finds the symptoms hilarious. “The truth is that on most days, there comes a point where I literally can’t stop laughing at my symptoms,” he said.

In 2006, Fox shared to People about how his condition hasn’t affected the most important things in his life. “I’m so blessed with a great family, and I’ve had success in my career … I think the thing it has taught my kids is resilience. And that’s a great lesson and a great gift I’ve been able to give them just by example.”

