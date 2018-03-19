Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is just two months away, but the homeless in Windsor have not evacuated the area.

Photos of the homeless lying on cardboards and underneath boxes were released online by the Daily Mail. Some of the boxes were even covered in snow. Earlier this year, the Conservative-run Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead – which includes Eton and Ascot – said that the Public Space Protection Order prevents the homeless from begging.

Breaches of the proposal would merit over $100 in fine, but it was later on reduced to over $50. The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead also said that an over $1,000 fine will be given to offenders if they failed to pay the fees. However, all these conditions were dropped following a public outcry.

Simon Dudley, the council leader, was the one that proposed the fines for the homeless. But Prime Minister Theresa May said that she does not agree with it. Dudley later on apologized for his comments, but he also stressed that rough sleepers could pose threats to those who wish to go to Windsor to watch Prince Harry and Markle’s May 19 wedding.

But the homeless are still allowed to stay on the streets for now. However, the temperatures in Windsor have been very cold, so they could also be in danger. Throughout the recent years, there has also been a 38 percent increase in the number of people living on the streets in Windsor, England, Wales, Scotland, and some parts of Northern Ireland.

In related news, Prince Harry and Markle are still busy preparing for their royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. But the couple is still able to attend their official engagements. Just last year, Markle and Prince Harry joined the other members of the royal family to celebrate the Commonwealth Day.

They also joined Kate Middleton and Prince William in their first official engagement for the Royal Foundation together.

Prince Harry and Markle’s nuptials will start at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT) on May 19. A carriage procession and a reception will follow at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT).

