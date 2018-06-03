With more than a third of the 2018 season complete, the defending champion Houston Astros have the best odds at winning the 2018 World Series. According to BetOnline.com, the Astros have 5/1 odds to win the title, but are followed close behind two American League teams.

Both the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees have 6/1 odds to win the World Series, which makes the AL pennant race all the more intriguing for the three teams. Oddsmakers like the Astros (11/4) slightly more than the Yankees (3/1) and the Red Sox (7/2) to reach the World Series.

The Astros' strong odds are interesting considering they are in a tight race with the Seattle Mariners, who are listed at (16/1) odds. The Mariners' star second baseman, Robinson Cano, is eligible to return on Aug. 14 upon completing his 80-game suspension.

The National League has two teams standing above the rest. Both the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals have 10/1 odds, though neither club is leading their respective division. The Cubs began the season at 7/1 odds, while the Nats were listed at 9/1.

Despite teetering around .500, the Cleveland Indians have the sixth-best odds at 12/1. The AL Central leaders are expected to distance themselves from a rather weak division, as the Detroit Tigers (150/1), Minnesota Twins (50/1), Kansas City Royals (500/1) and Chicago White Sox (500/1) are all considered long shots.

One of the more curious teams is the Los Angeles Dodgers, who entered the season as one of the favorites to win the World Series at 11/2 odds. But after reaching Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, the Dodgers seemed to have taken a step back, though a strong run since May 17 has raised their odds from 20/1 to 14/1. Left-handers Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu could both be back in the rotation in early June.

Another team in the mix is the Milwaukee Brewers (14/1), who lead the NL Central and are rumored to be interested in Texas Rangers southpaw Cole Hamels.

World Series Betting Odds (BETONLINE.AG)

Houston Astros, 5/1

New York Yankees, 6/1

Boston Red Sox, 6/1

Chicago Cubs, 10/1

Washington Nationals, 10/1

Cleveland Indians, 12/1

Los Angeles Dodgers, 14/1

Milwaukee Brewers, 14/1

Atlanta Braves, 16/1

Seattle Mariners, 16/1

Philadelphia Phillies, 20/1

Los Angeles Angels, 25/1

Arizona Diamondbacks, 25/1

Colorado Rockies, 25/1

St. Louis Cardinals, 25/1

New York Mets, 33/1

San Francisco Giants, 33/1

Minnesota Twins, 50/1

Pittsburgh Pirates, 50/1

Toronto Blue Jays, 80/1

Oakland Athletics, 80/1

Tampa Bay Rays, 100/1

Detroit Tigers, 150/1

Texas Rangers, 500/1

Kansas City Royals, 500/1

Chicago White Sox, 500/1

Miami Marlins, 500/1

San Diego Padres, 500/1

Baltimore Orioles, 500/1

Cincinnati Reds, 500/1

Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images