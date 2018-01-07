A week into 2018, the slow-moving MLB free agent market continues to trudge along. The top two free agent pitchers, Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta, remain unsigned though both starters have a fair number of suitors.

The Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers have all reportedly shown interest in Darvish. The 31-year-old right-hander is believed to be seeing a six-year deal worth roughly $160 million.

The Dodgers' interest in bringing back Darvish remains unclear. Los Angeles brought back outfielder Matt Kemp, but he might be traded or cut for payroll purposes. The Dodgers reportedly have their eye on next year's free agent class, so they may want to avoid taking on a big contract like Darvish hopes to command.

Darvish threw 186.2 innings between the Dodgers and Texas Rangers last season with a 3.86 ERA. His stock may have dropped due to a poor performance in the World Series.

Chelsea Jane of the Washington Post reported that Arrieta has drawn "tepid" interest from the Washington Nationals.

The Astros, Rangers, Twins, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals have also reportedly been linked to signing Arrieta, while there also might be mild interest from the Philadelphia Phillies.

There also remains the possibility that Arrieta stays with the Cubs, according to Chris De Luca of the Chicago Sun-Times. Arrieta has been with the club since 2013 and there might not be a better for him than in Chicago.

Arrieta, 31, is reportedly seeking a $100 million deal over four years. He threw 168.1 innings in 2017 and had a 3.53 ERA.