There’s at least a chance that the American League’s two best third basemen could be dealt during the 2017-2018 MLB offseason. Josh Donaldson and Manny Machado have both found themselves at the center of trade rumors less than 12 months before they are set to hit free agency.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles are entertaining offers for their respective star players, hoping to avoid losing them for nothing after the 2018 season. Trade talks for Donaldson and Machado seem to have cooled for the time being, though discussions have been held about both players.

The St. Louis Cardinals have shown interest in both third basemen, but the team reportedly pursued Donaldson harder than Machado after MLB’s Winter Meetings. St. Louis probably doesn’t have much interest in a one-year rental, and Donaldson might be more likely to sign a contract extension before becoming a free agent.

Few players in baseball have been more productive than Donaldson over the last five years. He finished in the top eight in AL MVP voting every year from 2013-2016, winning the award in 2015. Even after missing 49 games in 2017, Donaldson has averaged 37 home runs and 100 RBI in three seasons with Toronto, posting slugging percentages of at least .549 in each year.

Donaldson, 32, won’t command as much money on the open market as Machado because he is nearly seven years older. At the end of the Winter Meetings, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman said five teams were showing interest in Donaldson.

The #STLCards have been pursuing #Bluejays 3B Josh Donaldson much stronger than #Orioles Manny Machado, perhaps in part because they'd have a much better chance to lock up Donaldson to long-term extension. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 18, 2017

Five teams are showing interest in Josh Donaldson, including three persistent ones. Jays don't hang up but they have no intention to trade whatsoever. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 14, 2017





While Toronto doesn’t seem hell-bent on trading Donaldson, Baltimore appeared to be actively shopping Machado in mid-December. The Chicago White Sox were considered the favorite to land the third baseman, and teams like the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies were also in the mix.

A trade was ultimately never agreed upon, and Baltimore isn't close to dealing Machado two weeks later. San Francisco is out of the running after dealing for Evan Longoria, and the Yankees will likely wait for next offseason when all they’ll have to give up to land Machado is money.

The odds of Machado being traded before the start of the season appear slim, though that doesn’t mean Baltimore won’t still listen to intriguing offers. According to Robert Murray of FanRag Sports, the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox are seen as the best potential suitors, should Machado end up being dealt.

Chicago is set at third base with Kris Bryant, though Machado reportedly wants to move to shortstop. It’s hard to imagine Boston actually making a deal with the Orioles, considering Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts currently operate on the left side of the Red Sox's infield.

Photo: Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images