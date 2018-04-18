The Apple AirPods started the “true wireless” earphones trend and now it looks like Mobvoi has come up with its own version. Called the TicPods Free, the new AirPods competitor is a more affordable alternative that costs $129.

For the unaware, Mobvoi is the same company behind the TicHome Mini Google Assistant speaker and the TicWatch smartwatches. With a smart speaker and smartwatches already under its belt, the company is now taking on the Apple AirPods head on with the TicPods Free.

The TicPods Free comes with two separate earbuds that do not feature any wires. It also comes with a carrying case to recharge its battery. Its overall design is very reminiscent of the Apple AirPods, but it comes with some distinct differences. First off, the TicPods Free comes with an in-ear design that should offer a snug and comfortable fit for most users. It includes two sizes of silicone tips, according to The Verge. It also features touch controls and supports Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri.

The TicPods Free connects to iOS and Android devices through Bluetooth 4.2. To adjust the volume, users will just have to swipe up and down on one of the earbuds. To skip a song, users will have to double tap on the earbuds. The double tap gesture also works for answering or ending calls. Performing a long press will activate the voice assistant on the user’s phone.

The TicPods Free also features ambient noise cancellation and noise isolation technology. This should help deliver better audio quality to users who prefer to mute out the outside world while they listen to their favorite tracks.

Another neat feature of the TicPods Free is in-ear detection. When users take out one of the earbuds, the song that they were listening to will pause and it will automatically play again when users put it back in their ear. This is a feature that’s also available on the Apple AirPods.

As for battery life, the TicPods Free offers up to 4 hours of listening time. Users will be able to get an extra 14 hours of battery life when they charge it with the included case, according to Android Central. For users who like to listen to music during sweaty workouts, the TicPods Free is also IPX5 water resistant so they don’t have to worry about damaging it.

Mobvoi lists the retail price of the TicPods Free as $129, which seems to be a more enticing price than Apple’s $159 AirPods. Users can also get the TicPods Free for a discounted price if they back the project’s Indigogo campaign. The cheapest early-bird promo is the $79 offer. Mobvoi says that the TicPods Free will start shipping in July.

Photo: Mobvoi