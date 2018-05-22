Activision may have just revealed “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” last week, but there’s already a rumor going around about next year’s “Call of Duty” game. The next entry in the franchise will allegedly be called “Modern Warfare 4” and it is said to be developed by Infinity Ward.

This new piece of information was first reported by Gaming INTEL. The site’s sources claimed that “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4” will be released in 2019 and that it will be developed by the same studio behind “Ghosts,” “Infinite Warfare,” the original 2003 “Call of Duty” and all previous “Modern Warfare” games.

Sources also said that “Modern Warfare 4” will be released as a full-fledged game, complete with a single-player campaign, online Multiplayer modes and a Zombies mode. Another thing that might be part of the game is a Battle Royale mode. The site’s sources said that the Battle Royale mode is still being discussed for “Modern Warfare 4.”

Can this rumor be trusted? Gaming INTEL said that it got the information from the same sources that leaked that “Black Ops 4” won’t feature a single-player campaign back in March. With that in mind, it’s very likely that the information the site received could be entirely accurate.

Another factor to consider here is the recent online activity of Craig Fairbass, a long-time voice actor for the “Call of Duty” franchise. Fairbass updated his Twitter bio back in March and listed that he has done voice acting work for “Call of Duty Modern Warfare 1/2/3/4.” He later tweeted that he has always had five “Call of Duty” titles credited to him on his Twitter bio and asked fans to look up his IMDB page for clarification.

Checking his IMDB page, he is credited for working on five “Call of Duty” games: “Modern Warfare,” “Modern Warfare 2,” “Modern Warfare 3,” “Infinite Warfare” and “Modern Warfare Remastered.” The problem here is that “Modern Warfare Remastered” didn’t require additional voice acting from Fairbass since it used the same voice clips from the original game. It’s now being speculated that Fairbass may have been the first one to leak “Modern Warfare 4” with his little Twitter bio snafu.

Nevertheless, it’s still best to take all of this with a grain of salt. If Infinity Ward is indeed working on “Modern Warfare 4,” it’s very likely that fans won’t hear any official announcement until May 2019, as pointed out by Comicbook.com.

