Molly Shannon recently called Sarah Jessica Parker “kind” after the “Sex and the City” actress was slammed by her former co-star, Kim Cattrall.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Shannon admitted that she has not read Cattrall’s post about Parker. But based on her experience working with the actress, she said that Parker is a kind and supportive friend.

“But I know for me, Sarah is just so supportive and so wonderful and we just get along so well. It doesn’t really feel like work because we have so much in common, and she loves funny women and is just so genuinely supportive and kind, and like a ‘girls’ girl.’ So, I just feel lucky that I get to work with her,” she said.

Last week, Cattrall’s brother, Chris, passed away, and her “Sex and the City” co-stars sent the 61-year-old actress their condolences. Initially Cattrall thanked all of her co-stars on social media, but she threw a shade at Parker after the actress sent her a message.

Cattrall told Parker that she is not her friend, and she also called the 52-year-old actress “cruel.” In her post, Cattrall also told Parker that she doesn’t need her love and support at this tragic time. Cattrall captioned her cryptic message by saying that her mom wasn’t also happy over the fact that Parker reached out to Cattrall personally. As of late, Parker has not responded to Cattrall’s shade.

Last year, Cattrall made headlines after she refused to star in another “Sex and the City” movie. At that time, she was labeled as a diva. But the actress said that she has always been vocal about her dislike to reprise her role.

In October, she told Piers Morgan (via People) that she was never really friends with her “Sex and the City” co-stars. “We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be,” she said.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner