"Dancing With the Stars" reportedly continues to refuse to hold back when it comes to signing some powerful names for the upcoming four-week mini-season, with a new claim surfacing that a former Olympic softball star has also signed on to compete in the all-athletes edition of the ABC show.

Fresh off of a report that the series snagged not only recent Winter Games stars Adam Rippon and Jamie Anderson, but also controversial skating figure Tonya Harding, ET has reportedly learned the series has acquired Olympic softball star Jennie Finch as well, after trying to court her for several years.

"They've actually been wanting her on the show for years!" A source said. "Finally, it's working out and everyone is very excited. She's great on camera and very competitive. She will be the one to beat."

Finch, a right-handed pitcher and first baseman, does have quite a few credentials to her name when it comes to her athletic resume. Not only was she a part of the 2011 Women's College World Series championship team, but she also helped lead the US Women's softball team to gold in the 2004 Summer Olympics, and silver in the 2008 games as well, before the sport was dropped by the Olympic International Committee.

She is reportedly competing against Harding, who was banned from figure skating after her ex-husband and bodyguard orchestrated an attack on her main competitor, Nancy Kerrigan, back in 1994; Rippon, who received a bronze medal in the recent Winter Games and became the first openly gay male athlete to do sol and Anderson, who won both gold and silver medals for snowboarding in PyeongChang.

Neither the athletes themselves of ABC have officially commented on these casting announcements, though the official lineup for the season is expected to be announced on Friday, April 13, during "Good Morning America."

Several other athlete's names have been floated as potential contenders for the show since it was announced the season would feature only athletes. Former champion and judge Julianne Hough's husband, Brooks Laich, has expressed a desire to join the show, while rumors floated in late 2017 that the show was courting former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner (who won medals as Bruce), former NBA star and recent Oscar winner Kobe Bryant, NFL player Colin Kaepernick, and retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Of those athletes, reps for Jenner, as well as Earnhardt himself refuted the claims, while Bryant and Kaepernick did not respond to the rumors.

"Dancing With The Stars" returns Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images.