A set of CAD renders for the Motorola Moto Z3 Play has been shared online, giving everyone a first look at the upcoming device. The Moto Z3 Play appears to borrow a lot of familiar design elements from its predecessor.

The CAD renders for the Moto Z3 Play was made by Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with KillerFeatures. The Moto Z3 Play is expected to be part of Motorola’s mid-range lineup for 2018. Unfortunately, the device offers a familiar design that’s also found on rest of its family because it will be Moto Mods-compatible.

On the back, the Z3 Play comes with the same circular camera bump and the Moto Mod pins at the bottom. The pins appear to have a different look and there also appears to be a strip of some sort just beneath them. Perhaps Motorola will be introducing a different way for Moto Mods to work with the new phone. The device may look similar to the Z2 Play, but it’s actually a bit thicker suggesting that it may have a larger battery capacity, as pointed out by 9To5Google.

The Moto Z3 Play appears to have a bezel-less design. The physical front-facing home button has been removed, giving way to a large 6-inch display that’s rumored to have an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device doesn’t have a notch, but it does have very slim top and bottom bezels. So, where’s the fingerprint scanner? The fingerprint scanner is now found on the right side of the phone alongside the volume keys.

The Moto Z3 Play features dual cameras on the back with a 12-megapixel+8-megapixel combo with dual-tone LED flash. Up front, the device has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Z3 Play also appears to have ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack as it only features a single USB port on its bottom. The Moto Z3 Play is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Overall, the Moto Z3 Play appears to be a formidable mid-range handset.

Another thing to note about the CAD renders is that the “Moto” branding at the bottom has been replaced by the full Motorola brand. Lenovo, the owner of the brand, did say previously that it will be using the Motorola name more in 2018, which is why the full brand name is emblazoned at the bottom chin of the handset.

