Motorola’s 2018 Moto G6 is expected to be announced soon and has already passed through TENAA, the Chinese equivalent of the U.S. FCC. The TENAA filings seem to confirm previous rumors about the upcoming device.

Motorola is expected to release three versions of the Moto G6: the G6, G6 Plus and the G6 Play. The device that appeared on TENAA’s website seem to be the regular Moto G6, which is filed under the codename XT1925-10. The Moto G6 appears to have a 5.7-inch screen with a battery capacity of 3,000mAh. Unfortunately, these are the only specs that have been confirmed by TENAA.

Although TENAA didn’t share much more on the Moto G6 specs, previously discovered FCC filings suggest that the upcoming Motorola Android phone will be available in two configurations, according to Android Police. The G6 will apparently have a model that comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and another with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. These models are said to be region specific, meaning not all regions will have a choice between the two. Another thing that’s a bit of a disappointment is that NFC won’t be included in the U.S. models of the Moto G6.

TENAA also published a number of photos of the Moto G6 and it seems to match the leaks from January. The Moto G6 appears to look similar to the 2017 version of the Moto X4. It will use Motorola’s 3D glass design instead of the all-metal build of the Moto G5. The device will still have some bezels and at the bottom of the display will be the home button which will double as a fingerprint scanner. Despite still having bezels, the Moto G6 and its two other variants are still expected to have 18:9 aspect ratio displays.

On the back, the Moto G6 will have a puck-shaped camera module which houses two lenses. The leak from earlier this year suggested that the cameras will be equipped with 12-megapixel and 15-megapixel sensors. Meanwhile, up front, the G6 will have a 16-megapixel shooter.

The popular rumor right now is that the Moto G6 will cost $240. That may still change however and those excited for an official announcement may not have to wait that long. In a company blog post, the Lenovo-owned company announced that Sergio Buniac will now be Motorola’s new president, replacing Aymar de Lencquesaing who retired earlier this year. In the same announcement, Motorola confirmed that it will be sharing more information on its upcoming new phones in May.

“We realize we’ve had a great deal of transformation over the past years, and we’re grateful for our fans’ support and commitment,” Motorola said on its blog. “We’re excited for what 2018 (and beyond!) is going to bring us and look forward to sharing our first products of the year with you next month!”

