Some airlines flying over Indonesia were issued a warning early Monday after Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra emitted columns of ash more than 16,000 feet into the atmosphere. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said there were no fatalities or injuries so far.

The 8,070-foot volcano, one of the 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia, has been erupting sporadically since 2010 after remaining dormant for 400 years, displacing thousands of people. Sinabung's alert level was kept at its highest since June 2015. The volcano is one of three currently erupting in Indonesia.

Some 30,000 people were forced to leave their homes around the mountain in the past few years. Mount Sinabung sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismic activity belt stretching around the Pacific Ocean basin.

In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, a Jetstar Airways spokesman said the eruption has not affected any of their flights so far. A Qantas spokeswoman also said none of their flights were disrupted due to the eruption.

While permanent warning signs are stationed around the volcano, the Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency warned against locals getting near the danger zone, which is within one to five miles around Mount Sinabung's crater.

In February 2014, an eruption at the volcano killed 16 people.

In 2016, at least six people died after the eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano. At the time, hot gas and rocks, which move at a rapid speed reached close to 700 degrees celsius (1292 Fahrenheit) as it tumbled down the sides of the volcano.

Last year, activity increased starting around April, with a large ash eruption Aug. 2. In the following months, ash plumes were observed. In the last week of December, a large eruption occurred with no casualties.

Photo: Reuters/YT Haryono