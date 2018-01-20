“Grey’s Anatomy” actress Tessa Ferrer has landed a series regular role in Season 2 of AT&T Audience Network’s “Mr. Mercedes.”

According to Deadline, Ferrer will play Cora Babineau, the wife of Dr. Felix Babineau portrayed by another series newcomer Jack Huston. Cora is also the head of marketing at a major pharmaceutical corporation, who’s even more ambitious than she is beautiful. If Jack — Brady Hartsfield’s (Harry Treadaway) doctor — has a genius for manipulating people from the inside out as he reaches into their brains and rewires them, Cora has a genius for influencing people from the outside in. Her beauty, brains and force of will, judiciously softened with poise and extreme charm, make her a formidable saleswoman, of whatever she’s peddling.

In addition to her role as Dr. Leah Murphy on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” Ferrer is also known for her performances as Katie Sparks on CBS’ “Extant” and Nina Keune on FXX’s “You’re the Worst.” On the film side, Ferrer appeared as Audrey Rainier in this year’s horror film “Insidious: The Last Key.”

Aside from Ferrer and Huston, “The Last Ship” actor Maximiliano Hernández also joined “Mr. Mercedes” Season 2 as Assistant DA Antonio Montez.

In addition to Treadaway, other cast members returning for Season 2 are Brendan Gleeson as Detective Bill Hodges, Jharrel Jerome as Jerome Robinson, Scott Lawrence as Detective Peter Dixon, Breeda Wool as Lou Linklatter, Justine Lupe as Holly Gibney, and Holland Taylor as Ida Silver.

Just like Season 1, Season 2 will be based on Stephen King’s Bill Hodges Trilogy, which includes “Mr. Mercedes,” “Finders Keepers,” and “End of Watch.” “The master plan, which of course is always subject to change, is each book would represent a whole season, and ‘Mr. Mercedes’ is the first season. Then we’ll turn to Season 2 and the second book,” executive producer Kelley told The Hollywood Reporter last August.

Although there are only three books in the novel series, Kelley said that he’s open to going beyond a potential third season. “Going into this, the idea is that we have three books and in success it would make for three seasons and then,” Kelley said. "[But] who knows? Maybe longer if we’re having fun.”

Production on the 10-episode Season 2 will start next month in Charleston, South Carolina.

Photo: Reuters/Kevork Djansezian