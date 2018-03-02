An 842-pound man who was part of the TLC reality series "My 600-lb Life" died after undergoing a weight loss surgery. The episode showing Robert Buchel's lifelong battle with obesity was aired Wednesday.

The obese man suffered a fatal heart attack in November at the age of 41 after showing some improvement as he lost more than 200 pounds. Buchel had moved with his fiancée, Kathryn Lemanski, from New Jersey to Houston, as he struggled through his excessive weight.

"TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Robert," the network said in a statement Wednesday. "We are grateful to his family who were gracious enough to let us continue to share his brave story with our viewers. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time."

Surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan however failed to help Buchel as he was addicted to painkillers and eventually died of a heart attack on Nov. 15, 2017. Buchel was at a Houston hospital where he underwent lymphedema removal surgery. However, his addiction for painkillers kicked in after the surgery as he struggled to make progress.

"It's like a flip has been switched. He's been nasty since the surgery because he can't get the drugs," his fiancée, Kathryn Lemanski said.

The couple was due to marry next year. Two days after his death, Lemanski wrote on Facebook, “Rob suffered from never realizing how good a man he was and always felt inadequate and a failure.”

“Thank you to all of you for validating my love for him. I knew what kind of soul he had but could never convince him of how truly special he was. A person like him should never have to die this way and certainly not this young and most definitely not when his life was about to begin,” she wrote.

Prior to his death, Buchel said in the episode, "To carry all this weight is physically draining, mentally, emotionally taxing... It's not a pain or life I’d wish on anyone because I can't do anything. I can’t do anything for anyone — especially myself so I am completely dependent on my fiancée."

A GoFundMe page was created by a friend of Lemanski to raise money for Buchel’s medical bills and funeral costs, and to help his fiancée move back to New Jersey.

“Kathryn incurred a crushing debt, between medical bills and moving expenses, only to have to pack up, turn around and move back,” the page read. “Kathryn is one of the most selfless and giving individuals one could ever meet, she is well deserving of any help that can be offered.”

TLC's popular "My 600-lb Life" returned for its sixth season in January. Last week's episode showed Lisa Fleming's struggle with her weight. She weighed 704 pounds and had a difficult time sticking to her diet.

Photo: Getty Images