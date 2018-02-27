“My Big Fat Fabulous Life” Season 5 is back with an all-new episode tonight. Whitney Thore goes through another physical struggle that will push her to the limit. Buddy is there to support his friend, then compares her determination to his addiction.

According to the synopsis of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” Season 5, episode 9, titled “One K at a Time,” Whitney challenges herself by joining an 8km walk. However, she has a difficult time finishing what she started since the challenge is actually two miles more than what she’s prepared for.

Walking for a total of 8km is no joke, and this is what Whitney learns in the process. Her feet give up on her and she feels the torture of attempting to finishing a long walk with sore feet. The synopsis even indicates that Whitney lets out screams of agony during her walk.

Despite the pain, Whitney is determined to complete the 8km walk. So much so that her friend Buddy compares her determination to his addiction, which is still a sensitive topic considering that Buddy, himself, is struggling with substance use.

A sneak peek at the upcoming installment of the TLC series posted on Facebook shows Whitney, her father Glenn and Buddy joining the competition. At the start, Whitney seems to be in high spirits while following the crowd. However, things quickly take a turn for the worse when her feet start to get hurt.

“I have the entire race ahead of me and I’m over here going into it like it’s the Olympics,” Whitney says in the promo clip before admitting that her arches are already hurting so bad. The preview then jumps to a scene showing Whitney struggling to walk while Glenn looks at her with concern.

The sneak peek also features different scenes of Whitney expressing her pain. At one point, she is seen being supported by Glenn and Buddy just to walk. In another, she seems to be on the verge of giving up as she sits on the sidewalk to rest while having an argument with Glenn.

“My Big Fat Fabulous Life” Season 5, episode 9 airs Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. on TLC.

Photo: Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images