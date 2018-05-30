Myleene Klass, a British singer and musician, has excitedly described her recent encounter with Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

The 40-year-old musician met the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall just days after they attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19.

In the interview, Klass said (via Express), “It was so surreal. When I was playing my harp, Charles and Camilla were sitting 10 feet away. Any closer and they would have been on stage with me! Seeing Prince Charles beaming at me is something I could not get my head around.”

Following her performance, Klass chatted with the royal couple.

“It felt like I was dreaming the whole thing. Camilla was asking a lot about the children, and Charles was talking about how tiring it must be to cart the harp around,” she said.

In related news, Prince Charles also made headlines last week after he was spotted being a gentleman to Markle’s mom Doria Ragland. The Prince of Wales was seen assisting Ragland on their way out of St. George’s Chapel.

At Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding ceremony, Prince Charles also walked the former “Suits” star down the aisle. Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., was supposed to be part of the entourage, but he didn’t make it to the wedding due to his heart surgery.

Days after the royal wedding, it was also reported that Markle has such a wonderful relationship with Prince Charles that she managed to encourage Prince Harry to patch things up with his father.

Sarah Oliver, a journalist for the Daily Mail, wrote, “Yet the relationship between this father and his two princely sons has not always been so cordial, with the boys seeming frosty and at times belligerent towards Charles. So Harry’s new-found generosity towards the Prince of Wales is significant indeed.”

Oliver also claimed that Markle joining the royal family has brought to a new rapport between Princes Charles, William and Harry.

“It is her newfound relationship with Charles that is proving to be key. Meghan met Charles and was bowled over by his charm,” she wrote.

Photo: Getty Images/Frank Augstein - WPA Pool