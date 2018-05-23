Prince Harry decided to disobey his dad, Prince Charles, during their official engagement on Tuesday.

While at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party, the 33-year-old prince took the podium and addressed Prince Charles, who will be celebrating his birthday on Nov. 14.

In his speech, Prince Harry revealed that his dad asked him to not make the engagement about the Prince of Wales. But Prince Harry couldn’t agree to his request because he wanted to pay tribute to him for all the work he has done.

“So, Pa, while I know that you’ve asked that today not be about you, you must forgive me if I don’t listen to you – much like when I was younger – and instead, I ask everyone here to say a huge thank you to you, for your incredible work over nearly 50 years,” he said.

At the end of his lengthy speech, Prince Harry approached his dad and gave him a tight embrace. Standing beside Prince Charles at that time is his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, and Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, a transcript of Prince Harry’s speech has been released. In his address, he also mentioned his older brother, Prince William, a couple of times.

“My brother, William, would be here today, were he not attending the service in Manchester to honor the victims, their families, the Emergency Services, and the survivors this afternoon,” he said at the beginning of his speech.

And while talking about Prince Charles, Prince Harry revealed that he and Prince William were inspired by their father.

“His enthusiasm and energy are truly infectious; it has certainly inspired William and I to get involved in issues we care passionately about and to do whatever we can to make a difference. In fact, many of the issues William and I now work on are subjects we were introduced to by our father growing up,” he said.

“You have inspired William and I, and looking out here today, it is clear to see that we are not alone,” he added.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson