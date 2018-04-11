Wednesday is National Pet Day, celebrated to show some extra love and attention to the furry friend who is part of every pet lover’s life. From dogs and cats to more offbeat animals like hamsters, iguanas and sometimes rats and pigs too, people in the United States enjoy the time they spend with their nonhuman companions.

To celebrate this day, below are 15 quotes, collected from BrainyQuote and Goodreads, about the joy of owning and loving a pet.

1. “A dog teaches a boy fidelity, perseverance, and to turn around three times before lying down.” — Robert Benchley

2. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than you love yourself.” — Josh Billings

3. “Animals are such agreeable friends — they ask no questions; they pass no criticisms.” — George Eliot

4. “Pets are humanizing. They remind us we have an obligation and a responsibility to preserve and nurture and care for all life.” — James Cromwell

5. “I am fond of pigs. Dogs look up to us. Cats look down on us. Pigs treat us as equals.” — Winston Churchill

6. “Perhaps the greatest gift an animal has to offer is a permanent reminder of who we really are.” — Nick Trout

7. “The smallest feline is a masterpiece.” — Leonardo da Vinci

8. “I don’t understand people who don’t touch their pets. Their cat or dog is called a pet for a reason.” — Jarod Kintz

9. “Being able to feel love, loyalty, gratitude and happiness means you have a soul? Then all my pets are bound for heaven.” — Jury Nel

10. “Love is love, whether it goes on two legs or four.” — Gwen Cooper

11. “Dogs never bite me. Just humans.” — Marilyn Monroe

12. “When an 85-pound mammal licks your tears away, then tries to sit on your lap, it’s hard to feel sad.” — Kristin Higgins

13. “Happiness is a warm puppy.” — Charles Schulz

14. “Dogs are better than human beings because they know but do not tell.” — Emily Dickinson

15. "I love animals and feel very strongly that people should not be allowed to buy a pet if they are not able to look after it." — Kirsty Gallacher