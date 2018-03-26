Angelina Jolie recently bonded with her son, Knox.

On Sunday afternoon, the "Maleficent" actress was spotted out and about with one of her six children with ex Brad Pitt. Jolie and her 9-year-old son, Knox, were seen visiting PetSmart in Los Angeles, Just Jared reported.

During the sighting, Jolie donned an all-black outfit. Her coat, trousers, shoes and bag were of the same shade. She accessorized her get up with large shades. The "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" star tied her locks in a bun.

A few days back she was seen with five of her children. Jolie and her brood went out on the opening weekend of "Tomb Raider." Jolie was the first to play the iconic character of Lara Croft. The current reboot stars Alicia Vikander.

However, Jolie and her kids opted to watch Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel's dramedy "Love, Simon." According to Michael May, he sat behind the actress and her children at the movie house.

"Just sat behind Angelina Jolie with 5 of her kids at the movies. Normal sunday things," May wrote on Twitter. "They saw LOVE, SIMON (not Tomb Raider)."

Jolie and Pitt have split in 2016 and since then, the actress has been spotted spending more time with the kids. Earlier this month, there was a report claiming that their children want to be with Pitt and his rumored girlfriend and another ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

"Angelina's kids speak out: We want to live with our dad and Jennifer Aniston," New Idea reported. The tabloid claimed that Pitt and Jolie's brood were in so much tension after their parents split. Meanwhile, the "Horrible Bosses" actress' laid-back attitude has reportedly helped them.

"Even though she's had a rough few months since her split from Justin, she's really loving being able to unwind with Brad's kids – play sport in the backyard, read books, watch TV and draw with them. It's been really therapeutic for her – and the kids clearly love it and love her," the so-called source continued.

However, according to Gossip Cop, those claims were not true. Pitt and Jolie's children haven't even meet Aniston in the first place.

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk