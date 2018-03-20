Tuesday is National Proposal Day, the perfect moment for those who have been waiting for the right time to ask their special someone to marry them. For those not quite ready to pop the question, let this fun holiday act as a day to plan for the occasion and use these seven romantic celebrity proposals act as inspiration.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian got much more than she imagined for her 33rd birthday when Kanye West rented out San Francisco’s AT&T Park to give her the night of her life. What she thought was just a grand birthday celebration quickly turned into an extravagant proposal when West lit up the Jumbrotron with the words “Pleeease marry meeee!!!” When she said “Yes,” Kardashian was surprised yet again when her whole family appeared to celebrate the new engagement.

Pink & Carey Hart

Always one to do things on her own terms and go after what she wants, Pink made the first move and was the one to do the proposing in this relationship. During Carey Hart’s Pro 250 class finals race, Pink helped assist him on track, but she took it upon herself to go the extra mile and when he entered his third lap around the course, she held up a sign asking him to marry her. When he didn’t stop, she added to the sign that she was serious. It did the trick and he got off his bike to accept the proposal.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen

Football star Tom Brady gave model Gisele Bündchen a Christmas Eve she’ll never forget. The two jetted off on a private plane, which Brady had decked out with white roses and champagne, where he asked her to marry him. He even had her parents aboard to join in on the special moment.

John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh

Knowing that Caitlin McHugh was such a Disney fan, John Stamos took her to Disneyland and proposed to her in front of the iconic castle. He even got a little assistance from Disney CEO Bob Iger, who helped Stamos put together a sweet video of the most romantic Disney and Pixar movie moments to show McHugh. The video finished on “Little Mermaid,” telling Stamos to “just ask the girl” and he did.

Corbin Bleu & Sasha Clements

Seems like Disney really is the best place to go because Corbin Bleu made his proposal to Sasha Clements at Walt Disney World. At Cinderella’s castle, Bleu pulled out a glass slipper with an engagement placed inside it and asked Clements to marry him. She said “Yes,” of course.

Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid

Swimmer Ryan Lochte took a break from the pool to bring Kayla Rae Reid high up in the sky on a private helicopter tour of Los Angeles before proposing to her while overlooking the sunset over the Pacific Ocean.

Tara Lipinski & Todd Kapostasy

Television producer Todd Kapostasy incorporated former figure skater Tara Lipinski’s love of window displays into his marriage proposal. On their way to drinks at The Plaza Hotel, he told her that there was a window she’d love and brought her over to a display he’d asked the hotel to let him use. In it was a painting of Kapostasy proposing to Lipinski in front of her California home and after she saw it, she looked back over to see him kneeling down.