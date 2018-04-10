Sure, we all know about Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, Nicole and Sofia Richie, Dakota and Elle Fanning, the Lawrence brothers and the Jonas brothers. But there are quite a few other celebrities that you might not have realized had siblings who are also in the entertainment industry. Since today (April 10) is National Siblings Day, let’s get acquainted with the family members.

Here are 7 celebrity siblings you didn’t know were also entertainment professionals:

Luke Hemsworth (Chris and Liam Hemsworth’s brother)

Everyone knows “Thor” actor Chris and “Hunger Games” star Liam are brothers, but there’s another one in that group. Luke’s their older brother and he happens to be a lead actor on a very popular HBO series called “Westworld.”

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Eric and Robyn Lively (Blake Lively’s brother and half-sister)

Since both of Blake’s parents were in the entertainment industry--her mother was a talent scout and her father was an actor--it makes sense that not only would she follow suit, but her siblings would, as well. Her older brother, Eric, has acted in shows like “So Weird” and “The L Word,” while her half-sister, Robyn, has been in a little bit of everything, from “Teen Witch” to “Hawaii Five-0.”

Scott Evans (Chris Evans’ brother)

Chris’ younger brother, Scott, is well-known is the soaps world for his portrayal of Oliver Fish on “One Life to Live” for a few years in the late 2000s. Most recently, he could be seen on VH1’s “Daytime Divas” and Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie.”

Jansen Panettiere (Hayden Panettiere’s brother)

A few years after Hayden joined the acting game, her younger brother caught the bug, too. Jansen started out with roles on shows like “Even Stevens” and “Third Watch” before co-starring in the Disney Channel movie “Tiger Watch” with his sister in 2004. Flash-forward to 2015 and Jansen played Broom in the teen film “Summer Forever” with fellow young Hollywood stars like Megan Nicole and Alyson Stoner. His horror film “Del Playa” came out last year.

Austin Swift (Taylor Swift’s brother)

While Taylor’s gone mainly the singing route, her brother has gone the acting route. Austin kicked things off a few years ago with a role in crime-drama “I.T.” with Pierce Brosnan. Next, he helped round out the cast of Ben Affleck’s “Live by Night” action-drama and, now, his newest film, “Cover Versions,” with Debby Ryan, released on Digital on Tuesday.

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company

Stella Hudgens (Vanessa Hudgens’ sister)

Vanessa’s younger sister, Stella, is more than ready to make a name for herself. She’s been acting here and there since 2002, but recently she’s started ramping up her career with a role in Lifetime’s “16 and Missing” in 2015 and a cameo on her sister’s show “Powerless” in 2017. While going out for auditions to find her big break, Stella makes sure to share all of her ups and downs with her 1.2 million followers on Instagram and her “A tête-à-tête” blog readers.