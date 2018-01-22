The 2017-18 NBA regular season is more than halfway complete and the trade deadline is less than three weeks away. It's about this time of the NBA calendar when teams start truly evaluating their rosters about being "buyers" or "sellers" as they consider a run at the postseason or a trip to the NBA Draft Lottery.

One team that will almost certainly not be sellers is the Golden State Warriors. According to VegasInsider.com, the defending champions are the clear favorites to win the title at 5/9 odds.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who currently have the third-best record in the Eastern Conference, have the next-best odds at 6/1. The Warriors and the Cavs have met in the last three NBA Finals.

While the difference in odds is sharp between the two clubs, oddsmakers are far less confident about the rest of the pack.

The Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets both have 10/1 odds. The Celtics currently have a two-game edge on the Toronto Raptors in the East, while the Rockets trail the first-place Warriors by 3.5 games in the Western Conference.

The San Antonio Spurs, who last won an NBA title in 2014, and the Oklahoma City Thunder, who reached the NBA Finals in 2012, both have 16/1 odds. They are followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are listed at 20/1 odds.

The two biggest longshots are the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks at 2,500/1 odds.

NBA Finals Betting Odds (VegasInsider)

Golden State Warriors, 5/9

Cleveland Cavaliers, 6/1

Boston Celtics, 10/1

Houston Rockets, 10/1

Oklahoma City Thunder, 16/1

San Antonio Spurs, 16/1

Minnesota Timberwolves, 20/1

Toronto Raptors, 28/1

Milwaukee Bucks, 40/1

Miami Heat, 50/1

Washington Wizards, 66/1

Philadelphia 76ers, 100/1

Denver Nuggets, 125/1

Detroit Pistons, 125/1

Indiana Pacers, 125/1

Los Angeles Clippers, 125/1

New Orleans Pelicans, 125/1

Portland Trail Blazers, 125/1

Charlotte Hornets, 250/1

Chicago Bulls, 250/1

Los Angeles Lakers, 250/1

New York Knicks, 250/1

Utah Jazz, 250/1

Memphis Grizzlies, 500/1

Phoenix Suns, 500/1

Brooklyn Nets, 1000/1

Orlando Magic, 1000/1

Sacramento Kings, 1000/1

Atlanta Hawks, 2500/1

Dallas Mavericks, 2500/1