Donovan Mitchell offered support to Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons after his one-point performance against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their second round series.

Simmons registered a career-low solitary point as well as five turnovers in 31 minutes of action as the Sixers surrendered a 22-point lead to lose 108-103 to the Celtics who now take a 2-0 lead in the series.

"I think it was mainly what I did to myself," Simmons said after the game. "Mentally, I was thinking too much, overthinking the plays. Wasn't just out there, flowing, playing the way that I play, which is free. ... I think, obviously, [the Celtics] have a game plan, I know what their game plan is, and I've got to play my game."

Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Mitchell though, did not take a dig at Simmons' performance with the duo recently forming a rivalry of sorts in their bids to win Rookie of the Year.

Simmons previously claimed he should "100 percent" be given the award and that no other rookie candidate comes close to him.

Mitchell took offense to that as he responded on Twitter before throwing shade at the Melbourne native for not being a rookie, with Simmons being the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft but not featuring at all in his first season due to injury.

However, he showed support to Simmons this time, citing every top player can have a bad game, even if it is in the playoffs.

"The biggest thing that people don't understand is that every player has that night," Mitchell said Friday before Game 3 against the Rockets. "You look at LeBron [James] against the Mavs in the Finals, he had eight points [in Game 4]."

"There was one year I was watching [James] Harden play against the Warriors, and he had about 10 turnovers in a playoff game. So it happens to everybody."

"It just so happens that it happened to [Simmons], and I expect him to respond back. He's a good player. Good players respond back, and it's all about the response. It's a testament to his character. But it happens. He can't play great every night. It's not as easy as some people think."

Coincidentally, Mitchell went on to have a bad performance as the Jazz lost Game 3 against the Houston Rockets on Friday night in a heavy 113-92 loss with the 21-year-old scoring 10 points in 31 minutes of action.

"Didn't really do much as a whole," Mitchell said after the game. "Like I wasn't there. That can't happen. That'll probably be what I take away the most."

MVP candidate James Harden and Eric Gordon scored 25 points each while Chris Paul added 15 of his own as the Rockets now lead the series 2-1 with Game 4 taking place once again at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Game 3 for Simmons and the Sixers takes place in Philadelphia as they look to peg their series back with the Celtics on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the winner of the NBA Rookie of the Year award will be announced at the end of the postseason on June 25.