While several high-profile players stayed put, including the Los Angeles Clippers DeAndre Jordan and the Memphis Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans, it was a particularly busy trade deadline. Notable teams made multi-player deals at the NBA trade deadline Thursday, with most looking to free up salary-cap space ahead of the summer's talent-rich free-agent class.

The big trade involved the Cleveland Cavaliers sending point guard Isaiah Thomas, power forward Channing Frye and a protected first-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for combo guard Jordan Clarkson and power forward Larry Nance Jr.

The Cavs weren't done. They also sent Dwyane Wade back to the Miami Heat for a protected second-round pick, and were involved in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings. The Cavs received shooting guard Rodney Hood and point guard George Hill, while the Jazz received point guard Derrick Rose and forward Jae Crowder. The Kings acquired shooting guards Joe Johnson and Iman Shumpert along with a 2020 second-round pick.

The Chicago Bulls were also active. The Bulls acquired power forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations from the Portland Trail Blazers for the rights to center Milovan Rakovic. The Detroit Pistons acquired point guard Jameer Nelson and the Bulls 2022 second-round pick for center Willie Reed and the 2022 second-round pick.

In a three-way trade, the New York Knicks acquired point guard Emmanuel Mudiay and a second-round pick from the Denver Nuggets that came from the Portland Trail Blazers. The Nuggets received Dallas Mavericks combo guard Devin Harris and a 2018 second-round pick from the Knicks that belonged to the Clippers. The Mavs will receive Doug McDermott from the Knicks and a second-round pick from the Nuggets that came from the Blazers.

The New Orleans Pelicans traded forward Dante Cunningham to the Brooklyn Nets for swingman Rashad Vaughn.

The Grizzlies traded small forward James Ennis to the Pistons for power forward Brice Johnson.

The Phoenix Suns acquired point guard Elfrid Payton from the Orlando Magic for a 2018 second-round pick.

The Atlanta Hawks sent forward Luke Babbitt to the Heat for forward Okaro White.