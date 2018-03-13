“This Is Us” Season 2 is coming to an end already, but this won’t be an episode that you want to leave sitting on your DVR. If you don’t want to get spoiled, watch the NBC drama live, either on TV or via live stream.

The finale of “This Is Us” airs Tuesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. EST. If you’re watching on TV, simply tune in to NBC.

Those watching it online should tune in at the same time to NBC’s website. The live stream is only available for cable subscribers with the appropriate login information. Cord cutters should try Hulu Live TV.

Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The finale is expected to be a tearjerker. The promo video (seen at the top of this page) reveals that audiences will get a glimpse of what present-day Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) would have looked like. Don’t get too excited. Jack isn’t coming back from the dead for good. It’s likely a dream sequence.

The episode will follow an event where Jack’s absence will be strongly felt — Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding. She and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are finally getting married, and it’s a big family affair. Toby’s parents will be introduced, while Rebecca (Mandy Moore) walks on thin ice to avoid ruining this day for her daughter. Meanwhile, Kevin (Justin Hartley) is in wedding planner mode.

Though “This Is Us” always makes people emotional, teenage Kate actress Hannah Zeile warned that it would be a hopeful finale. “There’s not much I can say, but I can say that I think it’s going to be uplifting and the tears are probably going to be happy tears more than heartbreak,” Zeile told the New York Daily News. “The concepts that the writers and [creator] Dan Fogelman come up with are just so genius… I’m so excited for everyone to see the finale.”

Do not expect every storyline to come to a complete end. “There are definitely a few cliffhangers. Not necessarily ones that you would see coming or from characters that you would see coming before this episode,” Moore teased to Deadline.

Luckily, fans can rest assured knowing those cliffhangers will eventually be wrapped up. NBC has already renewed “This Is Us” for Season 3.