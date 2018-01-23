The ex-wife of late South African activist and president Nelson Mandela was admitted to the hospital, according to eNews Channel Africa. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, 81, was admitted to an unspecified hospital in Johannesburg Sunday, according to a statement released by family Tuesday.

“Prior to going to the clinic, she was uncomfortable and complaining of loss of appetite and that one of her legs was painful,” the statement said, according to eNews. “Upon admission, it was discovered that she had an infection that had affected her kidneys.”

The family said Madikizela-Mandela was expected to make a full recovery.

“[She] should spend approximately a week in the hospital,” the family said. “She is constantly surrounded by family and is in high spirits.”

Madikizela-Mandela and Nelson Mandela married in 1958 but divorced in 1996, according to BBC News. The pair remained in contact and she kept his last name. When Nelson Mandela was first jailed, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela took on an increasingly active role in the resistance to apartheid in South Africa. She herself was jailed in 1969 for anti-apartheid activities, according to BBC, and was later banished to a rural area for her activities.

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Furlong