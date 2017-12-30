Erica Garner, activist and daughter of NYPD police brutality victim Eric Garner, died Saturday at the age of 27. Erica was hospitalized over Christmas weekend after suffering a massive heart attack.

She passed away this morning. The reports are real. We didn't deserve her. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

The heart attack she suffered was the result of a massive asthma attack, according to her family.

According to updates on her official Twitter account, Erica was at Woodhull Hospital in a coma earlier in the week. A CAT scan Wednesday showed she suffered major brain damage from a lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest. She was on life support in the hospital.

It was her second heart attack, her mother told the New York Daily News. Erica reportedly suffered another heart attack in August after the birth of her second child. Doctors at the time said the pregnancy put a strain on her heart and that her heart was enlarged. A report Thursday said Garner was brain dead with no chance of recovery.

“She’s not gone, she’s brain dead,” her mother said Thursday. “Physically she is still with us.”

The eldest daughter of police brutality victim Eric Garner, Erica Garner an activist after his death in 2014. Eric Garner’s death drew national attention after he was put in a chokehold by NYPD officers for selling illegal loose cigarettes despite declaring “I can't breathe.” His last words became a rallying cry against police brutality throughout the country.

A person identified only as one of Erica’s workers was posting updates on her Twitter account throughout the week. One thread of messages claimed NYPD officers kicked everyone out of her hospital room despite the fact that they were allowed to be there.

“The police all of a sudden rushed me not only out of her room where I was all night and have a pass to be they rushed me out of the ICU with no explanation,” the person wrote. “NYPD cleared me out of the ICU leaving Erica BY HERSELF WITH NO EXPLANATION.”

