A new year means more titles to binge-watch! Netflix is keeping the original movies, series and specials coming in 2018. There are over 40 new titles planned for the new year.

Fans will recognize some TV shows. “Grace and Frankie,” “Lovesick” and “One Day at a Time” are all returning for follow up seasons, and then there’s the new reboots. “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and “Lost in Space” are returning with new episodes, and a new generation of children will meet the Spy Kids as the animated series “Spy Kids: Mission Critical” starts.

Check out all the Netflix original TV shows, movies and specials set for 2018 below:

Monday, Jan. 1

“Lovesick” Season 3

Friday, Jan. 5

“Rotten” (documentary)

“The End of the F***ing World” Season 1

“DEVILMAN crybaby” Season 1

Friday, Jan. 12

“The Polka King” (movie)

“Tom Segura: Disgraceful” (stand up special)

“Somebody Feed Phil” (documentary)

Tuesday, Jan. 16

“Katt Williams: Great America” (stand up special)

Friday, Jan. 19

“Grace and Frankie” Season 4

Tuesday, Jan. 23

“Todd Glass: Act Happy” (stand up special)

Friday, Jan. 26

“One Day at a Time” Season 2

“A Futile and Stupid Gesture” (movie)

“Dirty Money” (documentary)

Friday, Feb. 2

“Altered Carbon” Season 1

Friday, Feb. 9

“The Trader (Sovdagari)” (documentary)

Friday, Feb. 23

“Seven Seconds” Season 1

Friday, March 2

“B: The Beginning” Season 1

Thursday, March 8

“Ladies First” (documentary)

“Jessica Jones” Season 2

Friday, March 9

“Love” Season 3

Friday, March 30

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” Season 2

Sunday, April 8

“Ram Dass, Going Home” (documentary)

Friday, April 20

“Game Over, Man!” (movie)

Friday, May 4

“End Game” (documentary)

While those are all of the titles with announced release dates, plenty of others are expected to come out in 2018. Netflix intends to drop these titles later in the year: