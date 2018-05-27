Netflix titles don’t stick around forever. Several fan favorites will disappear from the streaming platform in June to make way for new TV shows and movies. These are the titles you’ll want to watch again before they disappear.

“50 First Dates” (leaving June 1) Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have made plenty of romantic comedies together, but this is the only one on Netflix — and it won’t be there for much longer. “50 First Dates” follows a marine veterinarian (leaving Sandler) who has to win an art teacher’s (leaving Barrymore) heart each day since she has short-term memory loss.

“8 Mile” (leaving June 1) Loosely based on Eminem’s real life, the Grammy winner stars in the drama as a rapper trying to make it in Detroit despite some big personal problems. Mekhi Phifer, Kim Basinger and the late Brittany Murphy co-star.

“Men In Black” (leaving June 1) The 1997 movie follows Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) as he recruits Agent J (Will Smith) to be his new partner at a secret government agency that regulates aliens. Watch them stop an intergalactic terrorist before this flick leaves Netflix.

“The Young Victoria” (leaving June 1) Emily Blunt stars as teenage Queen Victoria in this 2009 movie, which was written by “Downton Abbey” boss Julian Fellowes. It follows the early days of the young queen as others try to influence her and she gets married.

“Baby Daddy” Seasons 1-6 (leaving June 21) The Freeform sitcom came to an end last year, but there’s still time to do one last binge-watch of the 100-episode series. The show follows a man who is shocked when a one-night stand leaves a baby girl at his doorstep, but he and his friends decide they have to give her a loving upbringing.

“Captain America: Civil War” (leaving June 25) Don’t expect to celebrate Steve Rogers’ July 4 birthday by watching Netflix. The third “Captain America” movie, which was helmed by the same writers and directors as “Avengers: Infinity War,” features the Avengers divided after the government decides they should be in charge of superheroes. Iron Man agrees while Cap, still reeling from Hydra’s infiltration of S.H.I.E.L.D., isn’t willing to let anyone else make decisions for him.

Photo: Marvel Studios