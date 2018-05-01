Netflix is bringing plenty of new movies, TV shows and specials in May. Check out the best titles being added to the streaming service this month.

“Amélie” (May 1) This whimsical 2001 comedy follows a woman (Audrey Tautou) who devotes her life to bringing happiness to others. It earned five Academy Award nominations.

“Shrek” (May 1) If you’re watching Netflix with the whole family, check out this animated DreamWorks classic. Ogre Shrek (Mike Myers) must rescue Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz), but she has a deep dark secret that threatens her engagement to Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow).

“Sliding Doors” (May 1) This 1998 film follows two parallel universes. In one version, a woman catches the subway but in another, she misses the train. That one choice can change her entire life. Gwyneth Paltrow stars.

“Dear White People: Volume 2” (May 2) The controversial Netflix original comedy series, which follows Ivy League college students dealing with racial politics, returns for its second season in May.

Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

“A Little Help with Carol Burnett” (May 4) The famed comedian will get help from kids between ages 5 and 9 who will give advice to adults. Celebrity guests include Candace Cameron Bure, Taraji P. Henson, Derek Hough, DJ Khaled and more.

“The Kissing Booth” (May 11) Elle Evans (Joey King) is a teen who has never been kissed, so she runs a kissing booth at her school’s spring carnival. She locks lips with her crush Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi), but he’s her best friend’s brother. That means Noah is totally off limits. Elle can only ignore her feelings for so long, though. The teen flick is based on Beth Reekles’ hit novel.

“Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” (May 25) The two comedians were on a national tour together earlier this year and filmed their set at the Peace Center in Greenville, North Carolina. Expect Martin’s bluegrass band the Steep Canyon Rangers to make an appearance as well.

“Coco” (May 29) Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) wants to be a musician, but his family has banned music. He goes to the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, who was a singer. The Disney/Pixar flick, centered around the Day of the Dead, is a tearjerker and picked up a couple Oscars in March.

“Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” (May 31) If you’re a fan of documentaries, this is a real-life story that sounds like it was made for the big screen. Hollywood star Hedy Lamarr worked on a secret radio system that allowed the Allies to torpedo Nazi U Boats. Her creation is now the basis for Bluetooth technology.

