Sony may have revealed a bunch of new games coming to the PlayStation 4, but it also announced something new for an already released game. “God of War” is getting a New Game+ mode in the form of an upcoming firmware update.

“Whether you’ve defeated all the Valkyries, conquered the daunting combat trials of Niflheim and Muspelheim, or simply accomplished your journey with Kratos and Atreus, here is one very strong reason to stay in the realm of God of War – New Game+,” Sony said in a blog post. “Since the launch of the game, from every social media and forum corner in this realm, the single most requested enhancement has been to add New Game+. It’s with our greatest pleasure to create this in honour of you – our fans.”

So, what will the New Game+ mode for “God of War” offer? It will let users start a new game with all of the armor and upgrades that they’ve already acquired from the previous play-through. This will include all of the weapons, talismans and more, according to Eurogamer. Some might think that New Game+ mode will be easier considering that players will start with all of their previous items. However, New Game+ will actually be harder.

“Have you ever imagined that first test of strength defying battle with Baldur while adorning the Valkyrie Armour on Kratos? You can with New Game+. How about a fully upgraded Leviathan Axe at the start of the game? That will also be possible, and quite frankly, you may need it, New Game+ won’t just be a sunny stroll through Midgard,” Sony said. “And yes, when I mentioned it won’t be just a sunny stroll pulverizing Draugrs and Nightmares like your weapons are on auto-pilot, the difficulty will be harder.”

Sony noted that it’s still developing New Game+ mode for “God of War” and that it will be available through a patch “at a later date.” Unfortunately, the company didn’t provide an exact date, so fans should keep an eye out for any announcements from Sony.

The 2018 “God of War” game was released in late March and it also functions as a reboot to the video game franchise. The game still features Kratos as the protagonist, but this time, he is accompanied by his son Atreus. Unlike the previous installments, this new entry in the franchise is loosely based in Norse mythology instead of Greek mythology.

Photo: Sony