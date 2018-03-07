Sony has announced the limited edition “God of War” PlayStation 4 Pro bundle, which is now available to preorder for $399.99. The bundle includes the upcoming “God of War” game and a custom design of the PS4 Pro console.

The limited edition “God of War” PS4 Pro bundle includes the physical copy of the game along with digital content. The console itself features a new look that’s primarily silver and gray, with some yellow and dark grey highlights, as pointed out by GameSpot. The top of the console features the skill tree from the game, which is what is used to upgrade Kratos’s Leviathan Axe.

Up front, the limited edition PS4 Pro features runes that represent the different realms that will be in the new “God of War” game. Meanwhile, the included DualShock 4 controller has also been given the same aesthetic look to match the console. The touchpad on the controller features the “God of War” logo, while the right grip comes with the Huldra Brothers brand, which can also be seen on the Leviathan Axe.

Photo: Sony

“When we designed Kratos’ new Leviathan Axe, we knew it would have far more meaning not only to the game, but to our fans. Santa Monica Studio was extremely proud to adorn the custom PS4 Pro with the Leviathan Axe in such detailed fashion. We spent a painstaking amount of time to ensure this PS4 Pro was special, for the special fans who will cherish it,” Santa Monica Studio head Shannon Studstill said.

“I enjoyed every bit of the design process with [creative director] Cory [Balrog] and the team, because we were united in our vision of what we wanted the custom PS4 Pro to embody. The game looks absolutely stunning on PS4 Pro and we can’t wait to share a new beginning for God of War when it launches on April 20.”

The new “God of War” game is the first new installment in the franchise in five years and it makes sense that Sony wants to give it some special treatment. Sony says that the game will be able to output 4K resolution when played on the PS4 Pro with a 4K TV. The game also supports HDR for compatible TVs. Users who have a 1080p HDTVs will also benefit from the PS4 Pro with increased image clarity through supersampling.

The limited edition “God of War” PS4 Pro bundle is available to preorder now from PlayStation’s website for users in the U.S. and Canada ($499.99 CAD). The bundle and the game are both scheduled to arrive on April 20.

Photo: Sony