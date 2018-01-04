Snapchat announced in November an entirely new design for its app that would make it more intuitive for users and create a stronger divide between content from brands and content from friends.

On Thursday, the company posted on Twitter that the design will be rolling out “soon." The tweet, however, was deleted less than an hour later, perhaps due to user backlash.

Photo: Snapchat/Twitter

It’s no secret that some people really don’t like change and Snapchat users are no exception. Comments for Snapchats tweet were greeted with pleas to avoid changes.

One user replied and said, “We’d be happier if you just left it as is,” and another replied saying that they didn’t like the redesign plans and “I honestly have been thinking about either not updating ever again or Saying goodbye to Snapchat and getting rid of it once and for all.”

Other detractors kept their opinions brief and straightforward. “Nah that’s cool you can keep it,” said one user, “pls no,” said another.

But there were some users excited about the update and wondering when they’d get a chance to test it out.

Some users said that they were already using the new design in beta to test it out. The plans Snapchat revealed in November showed that the redesign would separate the “social” from the “media,” because that’s what users had asked for, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel said in a video.

The goal of this is to make the app more personal. Once the redesign rolls out, friends in the app will be found to the left of the camera, while personalized content from creators will be to the right of the camera.

Spiegel acknowledged that the redesign might have a “disruptive” impact on the business in the short term but that the company was willing to take that risk to make the product better.

Snapchat has not immediately responded to International Business Times' request for comment about the deleted tweet.

Photo: Snapchat