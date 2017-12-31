If you’re not out partying this New Year’s Eve it’s likely you’re sitting in front of your TV watching the best 2018 specials. For those in the latter category, below are six TV specials airing the night of Dec. 31 you can tune in to.

“Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018” (ABC)

Ryan Seacrest will once again be hosting ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve special, which kicks off at 8 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. EST. He will be joined by co-host Jenna McCarthy and recording artist Ciara, who will film out of her Hollywood Party. The special will take a quick half hour break for local news before picking back up against at 11:30 p.m. before ending at 1:09 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square” (Fox)

Steve Harvey plays host live from New York City’s Times Square as he presents celebrity guests and musical artists, which include Backstreet Boys, Neil Diamond, Celina Dion, Flo Rida, and Macklemore featuring Skylar Gray. Part one of the special kicks off at 8 p.m.and concludes at 10 p.m. EST. Part two picks up at 11:30 p.m. EST and runs until just after the ball drops.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“Live from Lincoln Center” (PBS)

The New York Philharmonic will perform Leonard Bernstein’s best works from Broaday. The special will include performances from “West Side Story” and his other works. This special runs for two hours, starting at 9 p.m. EST.

“New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” (CNN)

For the first time in several years, Kathy Griffin will not be helping host CNN’s New Year’s Eve special. Anderson Cooper will be joined by Bravo’s Andy Cohen for this year’s 2018 event. The special kicks off at 8 p.m. and runs until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“Countdown to 2018” (FNC)

Fox News Channel will kick off its New Year’s coverage at 8 p.m. EST with Ed Henry, Lisa Boothe and actor Dean Caine hosting. The episode, which will include performances by Andy Grammar and Lauren Alaina, will see contributors Kat Timpf and Richard Fowler live in Times Square in New York with correspondent Bryan Llenas reporting on security, Griff Jenkins out of the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee, and Carley Shimkus out of Miami.

“All American New Year” (FNC)

At 10 p.m. EST, Fox News Channel will switch over to its “All American New Year” special hosted by Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery and Jesse Watters. The event runs until 1 a.m. EST on New Year’s Day and is being filmed live from Times Square in New York.