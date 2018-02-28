Behind the backdrop of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, head coaches and general managers are meeting to discuss plans ahead of the draft and free agency. On Wednesday, several teams decided to part ways with some notable players.

Many of the moves were expected. Chicago Bears, for example, released reserve quarterback Mike Glennon. After starting the first four games of the season, Glennon was benched for lackluster play in favor of first-round rookie Mitchell Trubisky. The Bears signed Glennon in March 2017 to a three-year deal with $18.5 million guaranteed.

The Bears also announced they would cut linebacker Willie Young, a productive pass rusher who, at age 32 and coming off a major injury, did not fit into the team’s future plans.

The Bears now have more than $80 million in salary-cap space.

The Carolina Panthers released longtime running back Jonathan Stewart. The 30-year-old is the team’s all-time leading rusher, despite only rushing for 1,000 rushing yards once in his career. The move clears $3.71 million from their salary cap.

Only two years after signing a massive $86 million contract, the New York Jets severed ties with defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson. The former first-round pick made the Pro Bowl in 2015, but his production declined after signing that large contract. By releasing Wilkerson, the Jets clear up $11 million in salary-cap space.

After agreeing to a one-year deal with cornerback Vontae Davis, the Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the team would not cut quarterback Tyrod Taylor, according to Buffalo News reporter Vic Carucci. Taylor has a salary-cap hit of $18 million for 2018.

"Tyrod's on our roster right now, that's the plan," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, according to the Buffalo News. "We're just taking it day by day."

Meanwhile, running back Matt Forte announced his retirement Wednesday. A two-time Pro Bowler with the Bears, Forte played the last two seasons with the Jets, racking up a career-low 381 rushing yards in 2017. The 32-year-old announced the move on Twitter.