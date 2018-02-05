Nick Foles concluded one of the most improbable runs in NFL history Sunday night by winning the Super Bowl MVP award in the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the New England Patriots. Foles went from backup quarterback to playing at an elite level in the span of just a few weeks, creating an uncertain future for the 29-year-old.

Trade rumors are almost certain to follow Foles as the official start of the offseason approaches. No quarterback has ever won the Super Bowl MVP award and started the next season as a backup, but it’s quite clear that Carson Wentz is going to be Philadelphia’s starter when he’s completely recovered from his knee injury. That leaves the Eagles in an interesting and unprecedented position.

Will Philadelphia deal Foles to a team that needs a starting quarterback, or will they keep Foles and have the NFL’s best backup? Both are options that the Eagles will have to seriously consider.

There’s no question that the Eagles will be fielding trade offers for Foles. In a league where quarterback play appears to be worse than it has been in the last few seasons, teams without a reliable signal caller will try to acquire the player that bested Tom Brady in the Super Bowl.

Foles wasn’t only fantastic in the Super Bowl, where he went 28-of-43 for 372 yards, three touchdowns and an interception that wasn’t his fault. He was terrific for the entire postseason, posting a 115.7 passer rating with six touchdowns and one interception. Foles picked apart the Minnesota Vikings’ No.1 defense in the NFC Championship Game, completing 78.8 percent of his passes for 352 yards.

Hours before Super Bowl LII, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Eagles “love their quarterback situation” with Wentz, Foles and Nate Sudfeld on the roster. According to Rapoport, Philadelphia would consider a deal “for the right price.”

Before Foles took over as the Eagles’ starter on Dec. 10, Wentz might have been the MVP of the league. The second-year player had an 11-2 record with a 101.9 passer rating in the 2017 season. Even after missing the final three weeks, he ranked second among quarterbacks with 33 touchdown passes.

If Philadelphia didn’t have Foles on the roster, they might not have even made it beyond the divisional round of the playoffs. Wentz believes he’ll be ready for Week 1 of the 2018 season, though that’s not a guarantee.

Wentz, 25, is Philadelphia’s quarterback of the future. The Eagles traded up in the 2016 NFL draft to select him No.2 overall. Foles will earn a base salary of $4 million and a roster bonus of $3 million in the 2018 season, according to Spotrac. He can become a free agent in 2019.

Kirk Cousins will be the most highly sought-after quarterback of the offseason now that the Washington Redskins have traded for Alex Smith. The New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos are just a few of the teams that have been linked to the free-agent-to-be.

Don’t be surprised if some of the teams considered to be in on the Cousins Sweepstakes also make a play for Foles.