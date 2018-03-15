“Wild ’n Out” kicks off Season 11 on Thursday night with a special hour-long episode featuring a reunion with host Nick Cannon and a few of his fellow Nickelodeon “All That” alums. After filming the show for quite a few years and having so many guests, reunion episodes like this one is just one of the ways Cannon, who created the show in 2005, likes to keep things interesting.

The TV personality tries to bring back old guests for rematches as well as new ones to freshen things up as well. So who would Cannon really like to have on the MTV series?

“Eminem,” he told International Business Times. “I’ve always wanted him.”

This comes after the two have had a longtime feud between them, stemming from Eminem’s track “Bagpipes from Baghdad” about Mariah Carey, Cannon’s then-wife, in 2009 and the subsequent songs since. Cannon wrote a blog about the rapper after the song, which name-checked him, came out because he wasn’t going to sit back while he thought his family was being disrespected.

Then, in 2016, Cannon challenged Eminem, or anyone else who wanted to go up against him, to a $100,000 rap battle at the BET Awards Experience. It never happened and three years later, the host still wants a crack at him, this time on “Wild ’n Out.”

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET, Theo Wargo/Getty Images

This show is essentially one giant roasting of all of those involved. That means if Eminem ever did show up, fans could expect to see one of the most insulting episodes to date, especially since Cannon said nothing it off-limits.

“I’m open about everything,” he told IBT. “I feel like, if you can’t joke about it then you’re taking yourself too seriously. So, there’s nothing that — I mean, obviously, everyone that ultimately has respect doesn’t really cross the line, well they do cross the line, but no one is trying to do anything hurtful. So, it’s just all done in jest and fun.”

One of the reasons why he thinks some people, like Eminem, have yet to come on the show is because they are too “scared,” though the ones who do come on “enjoy themselves and have a wonderful time.”

Aside from the “Walk on Water” rapper, Cannon has “always wanted Will Smith” to hit the “Wild ’n Out” stage with him.

“I like doing the reunion shows and stuff, too,” he said. “Maybe we could get a ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reunion on ‘Wild ‘n Out.’ It could be dope.”

While fans hope Cannon is able to get that new reunion in the works, they’ll have the “All That” one to watch on Thursday on MTV at 11 p.m. EDT in the meantime.