The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has an opportunity to become a Philly sports legend Sunday, as he will attempt to be the first Eagles quarterback to win a Super Bowl. Should the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Minneapolis, Foles would do something former Eagles greats like Ron Jaworski, Randall Cunningham and Donovan McNabb could not.

However, the man who started the season as a backup has greater ambitions than winning football games. Once he hangs up the cleats, Foles told reporters in Minneapolis he plans on becoming a pastor, Fox 29 reported.

Nick Foles plans to become a pastor after football careerhttps://t.co/NqVa1HZqNW — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) February 2, 2018

Foles said he took seminary classes last year with the ultimate goal of being a pastor in a high school, per Fox 29’s report.

“It's a challenge because you are writing papers that are biblically correct,” Foles said. “You want to impact people's hearts.”

If Foles does indeed become a pastor after his career is over, it would be reminiscent of Eagles great Reggie White. The sack artist known as the “Minister of Defense” was actually an ordained minister before he died in 2004.

According to Foles, he was motivated by the trials and tribulations young people face in their daily lives in modern society, citing the “temptation” of social media and the like. Foles has looked forward to life after football for some time, as he almost retired before the 2016 season. He had flamed out as a failed starter for the St. Louis Rams, eventually getting a shot as Alex Smith’s backup in Kansas City in 2016.

That all came after a 2013 season in which Foles threw an astonishing 27 touchdowns to only 2 interceptions for Philadelphia, playing in Chip Kelly’s then-innovative offense. His career only went downhill after that, but an injury to Eagles starter and MVP candidate Carson Wentz put Foles back on the field for another shot at redemption. He was nearly flawless in Philly’s run to the Super Bowl, throwing four touchdowns in a rout of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC title game.

If the Eagles win on Sunday, Foles would be the eighth backup quarterback to win a Super Bowl. Shockingly, the 10 backups who started Super Bowls are 7-3 in those games. The last one to win was Foles’s Sunday opponent, none other than Tom Brady back in 2001.

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images