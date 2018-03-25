The 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards are a night for celebs to have fun with their look. With no set dress code, some fashionistas were able to rock some more casual looks at the Nickelodeon event in Inglewood, California on Saturday, but others chose to add a little drama with their outfits. See all the best dressed attendees below:

Millie Bobbie Brown seemingly went for a casual denim outfit at first glance. However, the actress wasn’t just making a fashion statement. The front of her jumpsuit says “never again” while the back featured “March for Our Lives” and the names of the students that died at the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The “Stranger Things” star won for favorite TV actress and said she wanted to use her fame to “make a positive difference and help influence change.” She dedicated her award to “the angels among us, your spirit lives on.”

Millie Bobbie Brown Kids Choice Awards Millie Bobbie Brown made a political statement with her fashion choices at the Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

March for Our Lives was a nationwide protest against gun violence in schools. It was a hot topic at the Kids’ Choice Awards, which are typically one of the least political awards shows. Camila Cabello was another best dressed celeb who used her acceptance speech to bring light to an issue affecting students across the country. The Fifth Harmony alum revealed that she’d been at the Los Angeles protest earlier that day.

“I felt so inspired by you guys, seeing all these kids there, these young people being brave and being kind and compassionate for each other and speaking up,” Cabello said while accepting the KCA for breakout artist. “And I just want to tell you guys — every kid in this room and every kid watching at home — that the future is yours!”

Cabello wore a black blouse with dramatic puffy sleeves. She balanced the drama on top by keeping it simple with blue jeans on the bottom.

Camila Cabello best dressed Camila Cabello looked lovely in jeans and a black shirt at the Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Zendaya, however, went for a fancier look. The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star, who also attended the protest before the show, wore a pretty tulle dress from Off-White by Virgil Abloh.

The best dressed actress encouraged kids too use their voices to make change during her speech. “Never let anybody tell you that your age should limit you from actually feeling and doing whatever you think you need to do in the world,” Zendaya said.

Zendaya Kids Choice Best Dressed Zendaya was one of the best dressed celebrities at the Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

See more photos of the best dressed stars at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards below:

Kids Choice Awards 2018 best dressed “School of Rock” actress Breanna Yde kept it casual at the Kids Choice Awards on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Kids Choice Awards 2018 best dressed Disney Channel star Peyton List wore all white to the KCAs on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Kids Choice Awards 2018 best dressed Millie Bobbie Brown wore denim to the Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images Kids Choice Awards 2018 best dressed Paris Berelc, star of “Alexa and Katie,” shined on the orange carpet at the Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP/Getty Images KCAs 2018 best dressed “Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi looked ready for summer at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images KCAs best dressed Heidi Klum wore a mini dress to the Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Kids Choice best dressed “The Good Place” star Kristen Bell rocked some bright spring colors at the 2018 KCAs on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Kids Choice Awards 2018 best dressed “Raven’s Home” star Navia Robinson wore a pretty floral dress at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images