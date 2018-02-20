Grammys night is known for being an unforgettable time for most musicians, and in Camila Cabello’s case, it resulted in a moment that would later make her cringe. The singer recently reflected on a memorable Grammy Awards experience caused by Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

In January, Cabello appeared on the Grammy stage alongside several artists for a powerful rendition of Kesha’s song “Praying.” After the performance, the 21-year-old said a few words to the audience about her journey from Cuba to America, where she was able to achieve her dream as a singer.

In the audience, the 6-year-old’s 2018 Grammys appearance became a viral moment when she was seen telling her famous parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z, to stop clapping in the middle of Cabello’s speech.

While it was unclear why Carter wanted her parents to cease from applauding Cabello, the singer admitted the moment rattled her nerves after she found out about it.

“I had a moment of insecurity,” Cabello said during an interview with BBC Radio 1.

“I surprised myself. I was like, ‘What does that mean?’” she added.

Cabello confessed she still hasn’t figured out why the little girl didn’t seem too thrilled when she addressed the crowd. “Do you think she didn’t like my speech?” she asked the host.

The singer revealed she began to over think the situation and had to prevent herself from dwelling on the moment. “I literally stopped. I was like, ‘I’m not gonna think about that.’”

Cabello admitted she was actually relieved she didn’t see the clip until she was off of the stage. “Thank God that I didn’t look down at the crowd while that was happening,” she said.

The star explained, “just seeing them there” would have been too much to handle, and the sudden gesture to stop clapping would have only made things worse.

“The good thing is I’d just come off of Kesha’s performance so I didn’t have time to think about it,” she stated.

Although Carter may have created an undesirable Grammy Awards moment for Cabello, the singer has plenty of positive things to look forward to in 2018.

A little more than a year after leaving Fifth Harmony in December 2016, Cabello released her solo album “Camila” in January. After receiving positive reviews on the EP, the singer announced she would be headlining her first tour which is expected to start in April and end in June.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images