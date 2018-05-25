After Nicki Minaj’s split with ex-boyfriend Nas at the beginning of the year, the rapper stayed out of the spotlight and off of social media to work on her fourth studio album. However, it appears the “Barbie Tingz” artist has more than just new music to share.

Following the release of YG’s song, “Big Bank,” the rapper told a fan she is dating Eminem. On Friday, Minaj took to Instagram to promote the single, which she was featured on along with 2Chainz and Big Sean.

“#BIGBANK OUT NOW!!!!!! @yg @2chainz @bigsean Told’em I met Slim Shady. Bagged a EM !!!” Minaj captioned the video.

In the clip, the “Chun-Li” artist rapped her verse of the song in which she hinted at a relationship with the “River” rapper. “Told em’ I met Slim Shady, bag the EM / Once he go black, he’ll be back again,” she rapped in the verse.

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

One fan then asked Minaj if she was dating Eminem and she replied, “Yes.”

News of the potential relationship comes after Minaj announced she would be delaying her fourth studio album, “Queen.”

Minaj’s first EP since 2014 was expected to be released on June 15, however, during an Instagram Live video, the rapper revealed she would be pushing it back to Aug. 10.

Minaj explained that the delay was due to her desire of “perfectionism” and some mixing problems. In a 2017 interview with The New York Times, the star revealed her upcoming music would tell a special story.

“Sonically, I know what the album’s about to sound like. I know what this album is gonna mean to my fans. This album is everything in my life coming full circle and me being truly, genuinely happy. It feels almost like a celebration,” she said.

“The last album, ‘The Pinkprint,’ was almost like my diary, closing the chapter on certain things and not knowing if I was happy or sad about beginning new chapters. I was really writing about feeling unsure. Now, I can tell you guys what happened for the last two years of my life. I know who I am. I am getting Nicki Minaj figured out with this album and I’m loving her.”

Prior to her relationship with Nas, Minaj dated Meek Mill for a little more than two years.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images