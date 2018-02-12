Developer tinyBuild has announced six titles that are coming to the Nintendo Switch console this year. Headlining the lineup is last year’s survival horror stealth game, “Hello Neighbor.”

Over the weekend, tinyBuild took to its official website to reveal that it is preparing six video games for the Switch platform. Alongside the announcement of the games are trailers and teasers for each title.

“Hello Neighbor”

This horror game was launched on Windows PC and Xbox One in December of last year. The one coming to the Switch is going to cost $39.99 — the most expensive out of the six. The price includes all content updates. The developer does not have a specific date in mind yet, but it confirmed that the game will come out (digital & retail) this 2018.

Game description: “Sneak into your creepy neighbor’s house to find out what he’s hiding in the basement.”

“Clustertruck”

Landfall Games’ platform indie game is also coming to the Switch thanks to tinyBuild. The game originally launched on PlayStation 4, Windows and Xbox One in September 2016. “Clustertruck” is scheduled for release in March with a price tag of $14.99.

Game description: “‘Clustertruck’ is a chaotic physics truckformer where you play a game of ‘the floor is lava’ while jumping on trucks driven by terrible drivers.”

“The Final Station”

TinyBuild has also decided to bring Do My Best Games’ single player side-scrolling shooter video game to the Nintendo Switch. The 2016 title is also known to feature a train simulator and exploration elements. The Switch version is pegged for this month, and it is going to cost $14.99. The price already includes “The Final Traitor” DLC.

Game description: “Travel through a dying world by train. ‘The Final Station’ takes you on a journey through a post apocalyptic world where your goal is to get from station, putting together the bigger picture of what happened, and where you fit. Combat is unforgiving, resources are scarce. This gorgeous shooter will have you gripping those joycons.”

“Punch Club”

Initially released for the PC platform by developer Lazy Bear Games and publisher tinyBuild in January 2016, this sporting management simulation is now scheduled to hit the Nintendo Switch this coming May after launching on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo 3DS last winter. The $14.99 price includes “The Dark Fist” DLC.

Game description: “Train hard, fight crocodiles and find love. Earn your place in the Punch Club ranks, and discover who brutally murdered your father, in this choose your own adventure boxing management tycoon.”

“Party Hard”

This summer, tinyBuild is releasing this title on Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Pinkol Games and released for multiple platforms after its initial launch on PC in 2015. The action stealth video game’s Switch version will come with a $14.99 price tag.

Game description: “Ever had an annoying neighbor that listens to loud music at 3am? Stop his party and don't get caught. ‘Party Hard’ is a dark comedy stealth strategy game where your goal is to stop a series of parties. Think ‘Hitman,’ but your goal is to eliminate everyone.”

“Streets of Rogue”

Matt Dabrowski’s “Streets of Rogue” is coming to the Switch and Xbox One “later this year.” The game was first launched on Steam last March. Like the other titles (except for “Hello Neighbor”), the Switch version will debut with the market value of $14.99.

Game description: “Fight, sneak, and hack your way through randomly generated cities. It's like ‘Nuclear Throne’ meets ‘Deus Ex,’ mixed with the anarchy of ‘GTA.’ Rogue-lite meets immersive sim, and goes completely insane.”

Photo: tinyBuild