Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t have a baby anytime soon, says Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert.

While speaking with Express, Fitzwilliams said that he doesn’t think that royal couple is in a hurry to welcome their first child yet.

“I think what other royals have decided to do is a guide here. Their schedules will be so busy so I think they’ll wait,” he said.

In November, Prince Harry and Markle announced their engagement to the public. They sat down for an interview with BBC and were asked when they plan to have a baby.

Prince Harry said, “One step at a time and hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”

Earlier this month, a source told US Weekly that Prince Harry and Markle will most likely prioritize having children. There are speculations suggesting that the royal couple will announce that they are expecting before the year ends.

“Having children is definitely a priority. She and Harry want to start a family right away and she’ll start trying as soon as she can. They both can’t wait to start a family. [But] Harry and Meghan won’t rush into anything. They have a lot on their plate right now. But they both think that when the moment feels right, that will be the time to go for it. They’ll make fantastic parents,” the source said.

The same source said that if Prince Harry and Markle will get pregnant soon, it is highly unlikely for them to continue living in Nottingham Cottage.

“It’s perfect for right now, but not for the future, especially when they start a family. I can’t see them there beyond next summer,” the source said.

In related news, Prince William and Kate Middleton took some time before they got pregnant with Prince George. They welcomed their first born two years after their 2011 wedding at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis this year.

