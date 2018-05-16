HMD Global has officially announced the Nokia X6, a brand new Android smartphone that features an iPhone X-style notch. The Nokia X6 will arrive in China with a starting price of around $200. There’s no word yet on its international availability.

The Nokia X6 comes with 5.8-inch 2,280 x 1,080 display with a 19:9 screen aspect ratio. The display is covered with Gorilla Glass 3, while the rest of the device features a glass body. The phone also features a small notch on its display and it houses the front-facing camera and the earpiece speaker. Overall, the device looks like a premium Android smartphone, but comes with an affordable price.

The Nokia X6 might not be as powerful as real flagship phones, but it’s no slouch either. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The phone also supports microSD cards for expanded storage and it’s packing a 3,060mAh battery. The Nokia X6 features a USB Type-C port and it supports Quick Charge 3.0 for fast charging.

On the back, the Nokia X6 comes with dual cameras: a 16-megapixel sensor and a monochrome 5-megapixel sensor. Both cameras are equipped with f/2.0 aperture lenses. The dual cameras support a bunch of software features, including image enhancement using AI, an HDR photo mode and the “Bothie” mode for taking photos or videos with the front and rear cameras at the same time, according to Android Authority. Speaking of the front-facing camera, the Nokia X6 comes with a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

The Nokia X6 also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner that’s located just beneath the dual-camera module. For audiophiles, they will be glad to know that the device still comes with the 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software side of things, the Nokia X6 will run Android 8.1 Oreo straight out of the box.

The Nokia X6 is now available to pre-order in China and is available in black, dark blue and silver color options. The 4GB RAM/32GB model costs 1,299 yuan (around US$200), while the 4GB RAM/64GB model costs 1,499 yuan (around US$235). There’s also a 6GB RAM/64GB model that costs 1,699 yuan (around US$265).

HMD Global didn’t provide an exact release date for the Nokia X6, nor did it say if it will be released in other countries. HMD Global has sent out invites for an event in Moscow, Russia on May 29. Phone Arena speculates that the company might launch international devices at the event, including the Nokia X5 and the Nokia X7.

