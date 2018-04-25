An Amber Alert was issued for three children who went missing in Athens, Ohio, on Wednesday.

The suspect is the non-custodial father of the children, Neil Perin, 34. He is a white male, 6’1″ and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes. Because of his history of violence and domestic dispute, people have been warned to approach the suspect with caution if they happen to cross paths with him, Fox8 reported.

Perin is suspected to have taken the children from their home in East State Street in Athens. He was driving a grey-colored 2012 Dodge Journey with an Ohio license plate — GJG8892. The suspect was last seen Wednesday evening traveling through the Cleveland area.

Here are the description of the missing children:

Lilly Dudas: She is a four-year-old white female with brown eyes and blond hair. She is 3’6″ tall and weighs 44 pounds. Dudas was wearing a blue top, purple skirt and blue pants when she went missing.

Olive Perin: She is a 2-year-old white female. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is two feet tall and weighs 24 pounds.

Henry Perin: He is a white male, aged six months old. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs 15 pounds. He was wearing a onesie with a zip and a hood.

Along with information regarding the three children, their photos were also released.

After responding to domestic violence and abduction complaint at a home, the Athens Police Department issued a felony warrant for Perin’s arrest at 8:53 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

According to Perin’s Facebook, he is the owner of Arcadian Acres near Shade in Athens County. The property is described as "a 200-year-old family farm (that saves) endangered animals, while saving the environment through sustainable environmentally beneficial farming practices."

Perin had a domestic violence charge, related to an incident on Nov 15, 2016, dismissed on Dec. 27 the same year. He was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence on March 6, related to an offense in Athens on Feb. 2, to which he pleaded guilty. He was given a suspended sentence of six months in jail and a fine of $1,000, Athens News reported.

The police have requested people who come across children, individual or vehicle matching the description provided to either call 911 or get in touch directly with the investigating law enforcement agency at 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).

