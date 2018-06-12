The Mikaelsons are finally getting some face time on “The Originals.” In Season 5, episode 8, Klaus and Elijah will get a chance to talk — though it still isn’t clear who is forcing them together.

The episode description for the CW series keeps it vague. “As pressing matters rage on in New Orleans, the Mikaelson siblings find themselves forced to set aside their differences and work together to escape a ‘chambre de chasse,’” the logline reads.

A chambre de chasseis an astral plane. So technically, Elijah and Klaus won’t be in the same room physically, though their minds will be there. Let’s hope that’s enough of a loophole that it won’t lead to anymore prophecies coming true. After all, The Mikaelsons have triggered most of the apocalyptic checklist. The death of all firstborns will happen if they continue to spend time together.

Elijah’s mind, however, is going through a lot. Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) was trying to put his memories back without much luck, and it seems he may have done something to trigger this meeting of the minds. In the promo video, it reveals that Klaus and Elijah aren’t alone. They’re joined by Rebekah (Claire Holt), Freya (Riley Voelkel) and Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic), who says they are stuck in Elijah’s brain.

Watch the promo video for “The Originals” Season 5, episode 8, titled “The Kindness of Strangers,” below:

The promo video briefly shows Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin), but it might not be new footage. It looks like a flashback to the first time Elijah met Hayley. Does that mean Elijah is remembering his past? Executive producer Jeffrey Lieber previously told TV Guide that the eldest brother would eventually get his memories back, and it’ll be a painful experience.

“It’s a big deal. When he comes to the realization of what he was a part of, unknowingly, it's a pretty seminal moment in the series and a pretty amazing acting moment on screen,” Lieber said.

Don’t worry, there will be new Hayley footage eventually. The EP promised the character would appear again (though he wouldn’t say that she comes back from the dead). “I don’t think I’m giving anything away in saying that she is in other episodes this season, so that her death is not nearly her end. There’s still a lot more of her story and her story with Elijah and her story as the mother of Hope to be told,” he said.

“The Originals” Season 5, episode 8 was written by Beau DeMayo and Carina Adly MacKenzie. It premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.

