“The Originals” already broke fans’ hearts by killing Hayley earlier this season, but she won’t be the only character to die in the CW drama’s final episodes. Executive producer Julie Plec is teasing “significant deaths.”

“After tonight, there are five episodes of #TheOriginals left before the end of its run,” she tweeted after Wednesday night’s episode. “There are about as many significant deaths coming.”

That means there will be about five more deaths. Is Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) losing her entire family? Or will it be characters like Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) and Josh (Steven Krueger) who are in danger? Plec, of course, didn’t give any hints about who would die and who would survive.

She did, however, acknowledge that fans are still struggling with Hayley’s (Phoebe Tonkin) death. She told them that the story warrants all this sadness, though. “I know you’re mourning, and it’s going to be hard, but there is some real beauty, love and peace to come too. Buckle up,” she wrote.

Photo: Curtis Baker/The CW

Fans aren’t the only ones mourning. Elijah (Daniel Gillies) finally unlocked his memories in Wednesday’s episode. He remembered Hayley’s death and how he could have stopped it if only he remembered that he loved her. He’ll clearly be mourning too.

With only five episodes left, it seems like anyone could die in the final episodes of “The Originals.” However, we know that one person won’t: Hope. Next season, the teen character will star in “Legacies,” a spinoff following her at boarding school. She and Alaric (Matt Davis) will both be in the new drama.

That means that the Hollow won’t kill Hope. She took the evil power back after seeing how much trouble it was causing her family. She’ll have to find a way to control herself, despite the darkness inside of her. Facing Elijah, who she blames for her mother’s death, will be challenging, to say the least. The promo video for next week’s episode makes it clear that Hope isn’t full of forgiveness.

Fans will have to tune to find out who will die and how. “The Originals” Season 5 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.