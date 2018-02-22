Chris J. Johnson has been cast for Season 2 of “The Orville.”

According to Deadline, Johnson will recur as a new character aboard the titular ship in the sophomore run of the Fox space dramedy.

News of Johnson’s casting comes just a week after it was revealed that “Gossip Girl” alum Jessica Szohr is joining the Seth MacFarlane-created series as a regular.

Johnson previously starred on ABC’s “Betrayal,” Lifetime’s “Against the Wall” and UPN’s “South Beach.” The 40-year-old actor also recurred on NBC’s “Chicago Fire” and The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries.” In addition to his upcoming stint on “The Orville,” Johnson will also be seen next on TNT’s mini-series “One Day She’ll Darken.” On the film side, Johnson most recently appeared in the 2017 British survival horror film “47 Meters Down.”

MacFarlane said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour last month that Season 2 of “The Orville” will feature more episodes than its 12-episode freshman run.

“I think it’s going to be at least 14 [episodes],” MacFarlane said (via TV Guide). While that’s considerably less than the typical 22-episode order count for broadcast shows, MacFarlane said that he would “rather do fewer episodes and have them be better content-wise than do 22 and have them be filler.”

Though he didn’t offer any plot details about the upcoming season at the TCA press tour, MacFarlane promised that it would lean more into the science fiction. “The show was experimental in a lot of ways,” MacFarlane said (via /FILM). “Tone was the biggest experimental part of it. What we found was that we can lean a little more, heavier into the science fiction and not have to worry so much about knocking out a joke every page. The show is an hour and really can and wants to service its storytelling in a way that makes it a priority. The jokes come as they come, the comedy comes as it comes.”

Aside from MacFarlane who plays Capt. Ed Mercer, other series regulars returning for Season 2 are Adrianne Palicki as Commander Kelly Grayson; Penny Johnson Jerald as Dr. Claire Finn; Scott Grimes as Lt. Gordon Malloy; Peter Macon as Lt. Commander Bortus; Halston Sage as Lt. Alara Kitan; J. Lee as Lt. John LaMarr; and Mark Jackson as Isaac.

Are you excited to see Johnson in next season of "The Orville"?