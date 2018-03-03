The Academy Awards are pretty much a long ceremony leading up to the best picture award, so your Oscar party will need plenty of snacks. These food ideas are perfect for honoring all 10 best picture nominees.

“Call Me By Your Name” Peach Caprese — The love story takes place in Italy and features a peach in an intimate scene. Peach caprese is an Italian appetizer, and it is super easy to make while your Oscar party guests are arriving. Just take two peach slices and sandwich a slice of mozzarella in the middle. Use a toothpick to secure some fresh basil on top and drizzle with balsamic reduction. Homemade Hooplah has the recipe.

“Phantom Thread” Parmesan Mushrooms — If you’ve seen the movie, you know why a mushroom dish is perfect. Just remind your guests that these aren’t the poisonous kind. They’re simply mushroom tops baked with some cheese, salt and pepper. Get the step-by-step instructions from iFoodReal.

Photo: Focus Features

“Darkest Hour” Earl Grey Cookies — There’s nothing more British than tea. Winston Churchill might’ve enjoyed these Earl Grey-flavored cookies from The Kitchn. They go nicely with a warm beverage like tea or coffee.

“Get Out” Sunken Cake — The sunken place is terrifying, but sunken cake is just delicious. Molten chocolate lava cakes are a rich dessert sure to satisfy all the party guests with a sweet tooth. Check out Ree Drummond’s easy recipe.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri” Cornbread Spinach Bites —Cornbread is a Midwestern staple, and this will even satisfy the veggie lovers at your Oscar party. Krusteaz has a simple recipe for the dish.

Photo: Courtesy of Krusteaz

“I, Tonya” Ice Pops — Margot Robbie will be nervously waiting in the audience to hear if she won best actress for her portrayal of Tonya Harding, but you can sit back and chill with an ice pop. The frozen treat doesn’t have to be kid-friendly. Check out The Spruce’s strawberry champagne recipe.

“The Shape of Water” Jell-O Ocean — This dessert doesn’t tackle the sci-fi love story between a mute woman and a fish man, but it definitely shows the nautical themes. With sand made from pretzels, water from blue Jell-O and Swedish Fish, it’s definitely worth the best Instagram-worthy dessert Oscar. Switch to green Jell-O to stick to director Guillermo Del Toro’s color palette. Check out the recipe on Or So She Says.

“The Post” Party Mix — It’s not an Academy Awards viewing party without popcorn, and journalists on a deadline pretty much just eat vending machine food. This recipe from G.H. Cretors throws the whole vending machine together with popcorn, cheddar crackers, pretzels and candy.

Photo: Courtesy of G.H. Cretors

“Lady Bird” Cake Pops — Teens typically love sugar, and Saoirse Ronan’s character made it clear that she loves pink in this coming-of-age flick. Celebrate the Oscar nominee with some pink cake pops. Simply Home Cooked has an easy-to-follow recipe.

“Dunkirk” Cucumber Boats — There wasn’t much food in this Oscar nominee, but there were plenty of boats. Enjoy a cucumber boat with a cream cheese filling. A pretzel and a thin slice of the veggie can be used to make a sail. See BuzzFeed for the recipe.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images